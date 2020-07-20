Traffic
Blount County
• Daniel I. Jozwiak, 32, was turning onto U.S. Highway 411 when his car started having problems, so he slowed down at 3:32 p.m. July 16. Timothy J. Rollins did not see Jozwiak's vehicle slowing down and struck it. Rollins, 54, was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
• Vincent D. Hughes, 19, was traveling down Gillenwater Road on a dirt bike when he lost control and was ejected at 6:42 p.m. July 17. Hughes was transported by EMS air to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
• John Michael McCarthy, 68, was negotiating a downhill left curve on Calderwood Highway when his vehicle left the roadway on the right and struck a tree at 6:47 p.m. July 17. McCarthy was helicoptered to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where no information regarding his status was available.
