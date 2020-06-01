Traffic
Blount County
• Roy Lynn Valentine, Dry Valley Road, Townsend, was traveling north on Lovers Lane, Townsend, at 2:44 p.m. May 30 on a motorcycle when he hit a section of the roadway that was covered in mud. The motorcycle slid to the left, causing it to lay on its right side. Valentine, 68, was transferred to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
• Alyssa Rae Brett, Gilbert Avenue, Maryville, was traveling southeast on East Clark Avenue at 10:13 a.m. May 31, when the car crossed the lane, hit an embankment and rolled onto its top. Brett, 19, and a passenger, Anasia D. Dunn, 20, were transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released.
