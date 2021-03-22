Traffic
Alcoa
• Gregory Stevens, Maryville, and Stephen Morris, Knoxville; at 2:42 p.m. March 21 on Alcoa Highway near Topside Road. Morris, 60, was taken by ambulance to Parkwest Hospital, where no information on his condition was available.
Blount County
• Alvis Elmer Wilson and Raymond Eugene Shutt; at 9:44 a.m. March 21 on West Hill Avenue. Shutt, 72, and his passenger, Jeanette Montague Shutt, 73, where taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released.
