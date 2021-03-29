Traffic
Alcoa
• Jeffrey Harrison and Angelina Knight; at 5:45 p.m. March 26 on Gill Street, Alcoa. A 16-year-old passenger in Knight's vehicle was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Blount County
• Brianna E. Harris was traveling down Crye Road at 6:02 p.m. March 27 when her vehicle went sideways across the roadway and stuck a tree. Harris, 23, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information on her condition was available.
