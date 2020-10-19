Traffic
Alcoa
• Justin Matthew Melson, Jesse James Bowen and Carrie Jo Major; at 8:07 a.m. Oct. 12 on East Broadway Avenue near East Hunt Road. Major, 50, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.
• Shirley J. Ledbetter and Darlene J. Lyons; at 2:31 p.m. Oct. 13 on South Hall Road. Ledbetter, 77, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.
• Christopher Lee Flueras and Alexandria Virginia Murr; at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 13 on Cusick Road near North Wright Road. Murr, 32, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.
• Eric D. Taylor and Jerry L. Profitt; at 9:53 p.m. Oct. 13 on Alcoa Highway near Wheeler Road. Taylor, 50, and his passenger, James A. Thomas, 50, were taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where they were both treated and released.
• Salvador Sanchez and Dustin K. Sanford; at 5:05 p.m. Oct. 14 on Old Knoxville Highway near Pellissippi Parkway. Sanchez's passenger, Cristy Adams, 43, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.
