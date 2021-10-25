Traffic
Alcoa
• Arianna J. Barnes, 19, wrecked her vehicle at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 23 on Topside Road and caused two other vehicles to wreck, a report states. The driver of the second vehicle involved was Sandra Millsaps, 44, and she was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She had two passengers, one with a suspected injury but who was not transported to a hospital. The driver of the third vehicle, Aaron S. Rutherford, 39, sustained no injuries. Barnes was attempting to turn onto Topside Road from Wrights Ferry Road and did not see Millsaps' vehicle. She struck Millsaps and Millsaps spun and struck Rutherford, then Millsaps came to a stop in a ditch.
Blount County
• Shannon L. Watkins, 47, wrecked his vehicle on Baumgardner Road at 5:26 p.m. Oct. 23. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Watkins hit a patch of gravel in the road, flipped the vehicle on its side, slid down the road and into a ditch. He sustained injuries to his hip, shoulder and thumb, and he was transported to UT Medical Center.
