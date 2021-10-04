Traffic
Alcoa
• David Devilliers Prins, 55, wrecked his vehicle on North Wright Road near the Belfor Circle intersection at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 29. Prins was transported to UT Medical Center for a suspected minor injury after colliding with a tree off the roadway. He swerved to avoid a driver who had pulled out in front of him, and when he struck the tree, his vehicle flipped and came to a stop in the middle of the road. The driver of the vehicle who allegedly caused the accident was not identified or at the scene.
Blount County
• Jessica Kay Calderon, 33, wrecked her vehicle on Pickens Gap Road near Equestrian Circle and ran into a utility pole at 3:34 p.m. Oct. 1. She was transported to UT Medical Center with a suspected minor injury and was later discharged.
