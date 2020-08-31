Traffic
Blount County
• Casey William Macdonald-Risner was turning onto Morganton Road from County Farm Road in Maryville at 3:53 p.m. Aug. 27 when he failed to yield the right of way and struck another vehicle driven by Charles Howell Brooks. Brooks, 65, was transported by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where no information was available on his condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.