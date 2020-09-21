Traffic
Blount County
• Jeremy Max Schwartz was traveling north on U.S. Highway 321 at 8:08 a.m. Sept 19 when he failed to maintain control of a vehicle and veered off to the left side the road into a median. Schwartz, 28, was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.
• Dela Garza Shandanee, 21, was traveling down Burnett Station Road when a white SVU crossed the yellow line and struck her side mirror. The driver's side window was down, and glass shards struck Shanandee in her face and eyes. She was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where no information on her condition was available. The other driver was never identified.
Alcoa
• Jacob L. Sellars, of Knoxville, and Samantha Northup, of Knoxville; at 3:47 p.m. Sept. 19 on Old Knoxville Highway at Pellissippi Parkway. Northup's passenger, Jennifer R. L. Robbins, 38, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.