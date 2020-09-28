Traffic
Blount County
• Brian Keith Pendleton and Clinton Dale Powell at 2:28 p.m. Sept. 26 on U.S. Highway 129. Powell's passenger, Brandy P. Powell, 28, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
• Spenser A. Rouse was traveling on his motorcycle down U.S. Highway 129 at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 when a a 5-gallon bucket of oil fell from a truck in front of him. The bucket struck the motorcycle, causing it to slide into a ditch. Rouse, 33, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
• Gil Raul and Marcel E. Villamizer Delepiani at 12:53 p.m. Sept 26 on U.S. Highway 129. Villamizer Delepiani, 57, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information on his condition was available.
• Logan Holmes Davis was traveling down Wildwood Road in Maryville at 12:32 a.m. Sept. 26 when he crossed over the center line, exited the roadway and struck two trees. Davis, 20, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Alcoa
• Charles L. Sellers and Richele N. Fenlon at 5:31 p.m. Sept. 27 on Louisville Road near Glory Drive. Sellers, 68, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information on his condition was available.
