Traffic
Alcoa
• Thomas A. Coman, Maryville; Shelby R. Jenkins, Friendsville; and Suzanne Rhoden, Alcoa; at 2:09 p.m. April 22 on Louisville Road from North Calderwood Street. Coman, 56, and Rhoden, 72, were taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information was available on Coman, while Rhoden was treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.