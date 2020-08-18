Traffic
Blount County
• Fredy N. Gonzales Pineda was traveling north on East Millers Cove Road in Walland and was attempting to negotiate a turn when he struck a vehicle driven by Pedro Vargas, who was traveling south down East Millers Cove Road. Vargas, 36, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
• Cathy Lynn Jenkins was traveling down Oakdale Street in Maryville when she struck Sabrina J. Jeffries. Jeffries, 39, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
Alcoa
• Benjamin Sugg Jr., Maryville, and Lori Bradley, Maryville; at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 17 on North Rankin Road near Telford Street. Bradley, 38, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.