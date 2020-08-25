Traffic
Blount County
• Matthew Ryan Hurley was traveling on Four Mile Road at 6:52 p.m. Aug. 23 when he said a bear ran in front of his car. Hurley struck the bear, causing his car to go off the roadway. The bear ran into the woods and Hurley, 35, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
• Braden T. Myer was traveling on his motorcycle down Happy Valley Road when he failed to negotiate a turn and slid. Myer, 37, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.