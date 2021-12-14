Traffic
Blount County
• Wayne Ratledge's vehicle caught on fire around 10 a.m. Dec. 12 on U.S. Highway 321 Eastbound near Autumn Drive. Blount County Fire Department extinguished the flames. Ratledge was not reported injured, but his car was towed due to damage.
• Ramona Wilson, 59, wrecked her vehicle into Maria Clevenger's, 25, at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 7 on Topside Road near Liberty Hill Drive. Wilson rear-ended Clevenger when she was stopped on the road and waiting to turn. Wilson was transported to U.T. Medical Center for suspected serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.