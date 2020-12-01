Traffic
Blount County
• Samuel Adam Isbill was traveling on Dixon Road near Dotson Memorial Road at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 27 when his vehicle struck a tree. Isbill, 21, and his passenger, Kayla Homan, 21, both were taken by private vehicle to Blount Memorial Hospital. Homan was treated, and released and no information was available on Isbill’s condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.