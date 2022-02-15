Traffic
Blount County
• Isaiah Garrett Wheeler, 18, wrecked his vehicle when he overcorrected after driving off the road while attempting to round a curve on Hitch Road. He overcorrected across the double yellow line, causing the vehicle to strike a ditch and flip twice before landing on its side. Wheeler was transported by EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
