Traffic
Alcoa
• A 17 year old from Friendsville wrecked his vehicle on South Calderwood Street at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 18 into the vehicle of Barbara Goddard, 77. The report states that the 17 year old rear-ended Goddard when she came to a stop for traffic. Goddard was transported by EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital for a possible injury.
• Jerry Ringler, 76, Waters Place Drive, Maryville, driving with one passenger, was cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic after his attempt to cross Alcoa Highway from Wheeler Road led Emily Progin, 31, Hamilton Ridge Drive, Maryville to crash her vehicle into his at 2:17 p.m. on Jan. 18. The report states that Ringler was transported by EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
• Blake Bedient, 58, Jefferson City, swerved his vehicle into the vehicle of Shiloh Jackson, Jefferson City, at 6:28 p.m. Jan. 15 on Pellissippi Parkway. The report states that Jackson, 42, was taken by EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital for a suspected minor injury.
• Christopher Toutelotte, 28, Louisville, wrecked his vehicle at 6:39 p.m. Jan. 15 into the vehicle of Steven E. Nicole, Powell. Nicole, 60, was driving with one passenger, Sharon S. Nicole, 58, also of Powell. The report states that Steven and Sharon Nicole were taken by EMS to Parkwest Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.
• Kenneth Teague, 68, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, wrecked his vehicle at 2:17 p.m. Jan. 22 into the back of the vehicle of Thea Simerly, 50, Rommel Drive, Maryville. Teague reported that he did not see Simerly's vehicle. Simerly was transported by EMS to UT Medical Center with a possible injury.
• Brianna Czahoroski, 31, wrecked her vehicle at 3:14 Jan. 27 on Sam Houston School Road after striking an embankment. She was travelling with one passenger and was transported by EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital with a possible injury.
• Raymond Michael Barton, 42, Mimosa Circle, Maryville reported at 12:07 p.m. Jan. 29 that he was driving with one passenger on Middlesettlements Road when the driver of a brown sedan wrecked his or her vehicle into the back of Barton’s vehicle and fled toward Robert C. Jackson Road. Both Barton and his passenger were transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by EMS for suspected minor injuries.
• Latasha Moonque Boyd, 29, Georgia, reported at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 30 that she was parked in a lot on Singleton Road when someone driving a black pickup wrecked his or her vehicle into the back of Boyd’s vehicle. Boyd was transported via EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital for a suspected minor injury.
Blount County
• Dale Moser wrecked his vehicle at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 18 on U.S. Highway 411 South. The report states that he struck a cow that was in the roadway, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. His vehicle slid in snow off the roadway and then struck a power line utility pole on the passenger side rear door. He complained about extreme shoulder pain and was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he has since been discharged.
• Casey Ann Sims, 33, wrecked her vehicle at 3:29 p.m. Jan. 16 on Allegheny Loop Road with two passengers, 13 and 10 years old. The report states that she slid in the snow going around a turn, left the roadway, flipped and landed on the driver's side in a creek bed. All three passengers were transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
• Elizabeth Merle Craig, 22, was driving on Wilkinson Pike at 10:52 a.m. Jan. 29 when she hit a patch of ice, causing her vehicle to slide across the roadway and into a ditch before flipping onto its side. She was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by EMS with a suspected minor injury.
