• A 16 year old was driving on Duncan Road when he lost control of the vehicle. He wrecked the front of the vehicle into a tree, spun and wrecked the back of the vehicle into a tree. He continued spinning over the road and into a barbed wire fence. He and a 15-year-old-passenger were transported by EMS to UT Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
