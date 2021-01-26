Traffic
Blount County
• Haylee Bryann Dawson was traveling east on Clover Hill Road, Maryville, at 3:47 a.m. Jan. 24 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to rest on its side. Dawson, 20, and two passengers — Chellsey Sanchez, 25, and Daisy Franklin, 25 — were transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Sanchez and Franklin were treated and released and Dawson was listed in stable condition.
• Brock Christopher Coulson was traveling east on Martin Mill Pike, Maryville, at 4:38 a.m. Jan. 24 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck two trees and landed on its top. Coulson, 20, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
