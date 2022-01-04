Traffic
Alcoa
• Gina R. Higgs, 54, at 5:39 a.m. Dec. 31 on Rocky Waters Drive. Higgs told officers some papers shifted in the vehicle, and she drove off the roadway when she tried fixing them. The vehicle then struck a tree. Higgs was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for a suspected minor injury.
