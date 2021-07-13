Traffic
• Quinton Wacks Jr., Johnathon Howard Proctor and Michael Nolan; at 3:33 p.m. July 8 near Wheeler Road and the southbound exit to U.S. Highway 129. Wacks, 73, and Nolan, 28, were transported via ambulance to UT Medical Center. No information was available on Wacks' condition and Nolan was discharged.
• A juvenile and Reba Nan Smith; 11:20 a.m. July 10 on Calderwood Highway. The 15-year-old, was transported by ambulance to UT Medical center where no information on his condition was available.
