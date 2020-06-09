Traffic
Alcoa
• Danny Bullard was traveling east on Pellissippi Parkway when he attempted to pass another vehicle near the eastbound ramp to Alcoa Highway at 9:12 a.m. June 7. He told officers he was going a little too fast when he hit gravel and lost control of the car, putting it in a ditch. Bullard, 55, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by ambulance; no information was available regarding his condition.
Blount County
• Ward W. Yates was traveling down Old Cades Cove Road at 9:44 a.m. June 6 when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Old Cades Cove and Dry Valley roads. The vehicle continued and exited the roadway before striking a tree. The car overturned and rested on its top. Yates, 77, was transferred by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.
• Rita D. Makowsky, Tallassee, and Christopher Tyler Mantooth, Cleveland, Tennessee; at 2:09 p.m. June 8 on Happy Valley Road. Makowsky, 76, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
