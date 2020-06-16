Traffic
Blount County
• Alexis Marie Kline, Jericho Road, Maryville, was traveling south on Montvale Road in Maryville when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle driven by Conizene Jessie Paapalardo, Winona Circle. Both were transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital. Kline was treated and released, and no information was available about Paapalardo.
