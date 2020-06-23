Traffic
Blount County
• Martha Lia Trujillo-Cody, 61, was traveling down Howard School Road when she crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Shanda Christine Reinhart. Reinhart, 31, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information was available.
