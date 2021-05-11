Alcoa
• Jessica Hubbard, Louisville, was driving east on Springbrook Road near Alcoa Road at 5:25 p.m. May 7 when she struck a juvenile on a bicycle. The juvenile did not stop at the stop sign on Alcoa Road at the intersection of Springbrook Road. The juvenile was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital and was treated and released.
Blount County
• James Edward Sneed and Kelli Michelle Wells; at 12:33 p.m. May 8 on Montvale Road near the intersection with Murphy Myers Road. Wells, 22, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where she was treated and released.
