Traffic
Maryville
• Christopher Mossburg, Maryville, and Timothy Foster, Clinton; at 4:55 p.m. May 2 on East Lamar Alexander Parkway. Foster and his passenger, Dawn Foster, both were taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where Timothy was in critical condition and Dawn in stable condition Tuesday.
• Ruth Anita Storey, Maryville, was traveling west on Wilkinson Pike at 12:39 p.m. Saturday when she passed the Forster Street intersection. While negotiating a right turn, Storey veered too far to the right and struck a concrete bridge, causing her to lose control. Storey's vehicle traveled left across the roadway before sliding into a stone pillar on private property. Storey, 73, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.