Traffic
Alcoa
• Autumn Renae Barton, Louisville, was traveling south on Alcoa Highway at 2:34 p.m. Nov. 8 when her vehicle crossed the median and northbound lanes striking two parked cars at Rusty Wallace Kia. Barton, 35, and a juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where Barton was in stable condition and no information was available for the juvenile's condition.
Blount County
• Barry Cecil Brown had just driven a left curve on Calderwood Highway at 3:38 p.m. Nov. 8 when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a ditch. Brown, 58, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
• Stephen D. Pope was driving north on Calderwood Highway at 5:58 p.m. Nov. 8 when, after going on a right curve, his vehicle ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and struck a large rock, causing it to overturn and throwing him from the vehicle. Pope, 57, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.
