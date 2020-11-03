Traffic
Blount County
• Dakota L. Hord and Johnny Scott; at 7:21 p.m. Oct. 31 on Old Tuckaleechee Road. Scott, 48, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
• Tyler G. Amo was traveling on Sevierville Road at 3:57 a.m. Nov. 1 when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to flip onto its top. Amo, 23, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
