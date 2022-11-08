• George Blankenship, 50, was turning out of a driveway and onto Bales Hollow Road near South Sequoyah Road at 3:13 p.m. Nov. 7 when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road, striking a tree. He was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
• Joshua Paul York, 21, was traveling west on Burnett Station Road near Baker Street when lost control of his vehicle while navigating a curve, striking a raised concrete driveway. First responders extracted him from his car and transported him by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
• Bruce W. Danley, Alexandra Lynn Evans and an unknown driver; at 8:40 a.m. Nov. 3 on Burnett Station Road near Nails Creek Road. Danley, 70, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury. The unknown driver fled the scene of the accident.
Alcoa
• Ashley Q. Jackson and a 15-year-old boy; at 5:12 p.m. Nov. 6 on North Wright Road near McArthur Road. Jackson, 39, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury. Officers cited the boy for driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance.
• Jesse Patrick Roach and Julia Irene Jackson; at 10:08 a.m. Nov. 4 on North Hall Road near Joule Street. Jackson, 71, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
• Trista Aljaiuossi, 29, was traveling north on Pellissippi Parkway near Alcoa Highway at 9:55 a.m. Nov. 7 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guard rail. She was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
