Traffic
Blount County
• A minor driver and two minor passengers and Madison Rose Wethington; at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 23 on South Washington Street near Ellis Avenue. Wethington, 25, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Maryville
• Richard H. Brashears, Walland, was driving on East Lamar Alexander Parkway at 7:27 p.m. Oct. 24 when pedestrian Oscar Cook, Friendsville, was crossing into his lane from the north side of the road to the south side toward EZ Stop on the corner of Grandview Drive. Brashears began to brake, going into a skid and leaving 155 feet of skid marks, but struck Cook near the western entrance/exit of the gas station. Cook, 60, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.