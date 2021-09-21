Traffic
Blount County
• Charles Washington Underwood, 88, and a 17-year-old collided at 7:44 a.m. Sept. 20 on Burnett Station Road, at the intersection of Chris Haven Drive. Underwood was making a right turn onto Burnett Station Road and pulled out in front of the 17-year-old's vehicle. Both vehicles were towed. Underwood and the 69-year-old passenger in his car were transported to UT Medical for suspected minor injuries.
• John S. Powers, 22, struck a tree off Gregory Road at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 20. The report states he was traveling too fast down a curve and drove off the side of the road. It was raining and there were no citations given or suspected impairment. He was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital with a possible injury and was discharged the same day.
