Traffic
Blount County
• Randall James Wilkes, 65, crashed his vehicle at 4:41 p.m. Sept. 27 on Calderwood Highway. While traveling 30 mph, he ran off the road at a curve and down 60 feet of a mountainside. He was transported to UT Medical for suspected serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.