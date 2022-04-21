Vandalism
Alcoa
• Bayley J. Starks, 20, Friendsville, reported at 12:01 p.m. April 20 that someone scratched his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of the 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive Lowe's. Total damages are estimated at $500.
