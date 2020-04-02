Vandalism
Blount County
• Brandi Helks, 44, 237 Thornhill Drive, Maryville reported at 4:13 p.m. April 1 that David Henry, 45, 1817 Tarklin Valley Road, Knoxville threw a rock and broke the rear window of her 2010 Dodge Avenger. The estimated damage to the vehicle is $400.
Maryville
• Michael Erhart, Alcoa, reported at 2 p.m. April 1 that his car and his wife's car were scratched while parked at Blackberry Farm Brewery, Everett Ave. The estimated cost to repair the vehicles is $2,500.
