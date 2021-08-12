Vandalism
Maryville
• An employee at Habitat ReStore, 548 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:26 a.m. Aug. 11 that someone punctured his vehicle's $300 tire with a pair of scissors after an argument.
