Vandalism
Maryville
• Daquan Summers, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 1:41 a.m. Aug. 6 that his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked on the Maryville College campus. Damage is estimated at $110.
• Scott M. Spitler, South Clark Street, Maryville, reported at 6:33 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone cut down trees and shrubbery on his property without his permission. The plants are valued at $350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.