Vandalism
Maryville
• Tabatha D. Oneal, Bay Circle, Maryville, reported at 1:17 p.m. Dec. 16 that, after she returned home from grocery shopping, she found someone had broken into and ransacked her apartment. The only thing missing was a spare key, and Oneal was able to contact Maryville Housing Authority to get her locks changed.
Blount
• Joshua D. Thomas, Beacon Way, Rockford, reported at 5:13 p.m. Dec. 16 that someone shattered the sunroof on his vehicle, a 2018 Honda CIV, while it was at his residence. The damage is estimated at $300.
• Jennifer A. Strickland, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:48 p.m. Dec. 16 that someone cut the tires on her vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, while she was at a residence on Glover Road, Rockford. The tires are valued at an estimated $300 to replace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.