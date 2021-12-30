Vandalism
Alcoa
• An employee of Green Meadow Wines and Spirits, 1147 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 1:47 a.m. Dec. 24 that someone shattered the front window of the store but nothing was stolen from inside the business. The damage was valued at $1,000.
Blount County
• David M. Garvin, Seymour Air Park Drive, reported at 10:51 a.m. Dec. 29 that someone struck his child's bedroom window with a bullet. He said there is a firing range behind his residence, and he finds bullets on his property. The suspect was arrested and charged with vandalism. The damage was valued at $1,000.
Maryville
• Jonathan Lee Simpson, Monroe Avenue, reported at 1:08 Dec. 28 that someone entered his and his girlfriend's home while she was walking their dog and left the residence unsecured. He said it didn't appear that anything was stolen, but items were rummaged through and thrown onto the floor.
