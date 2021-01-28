Vandalism
Blount County
• Paul J. Mares, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, reported at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 26 that someone busted out the $500 window of his $2,900 Cadillac.
• Paul Leonard Monroe, Maryville, reported at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 26 that someone scratched and stripped the $45 ignition key assembly of his son's Honda motorcycle in an attempt to steal it.
