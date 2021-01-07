Vandalism
Maryville
• Carl G. West, Palma Way, Maryville, reported at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 4 that someone shattered the left rear window and rear windshield of his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck. The total value of the damages was $460.
• A 54-year-old woman reported at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 3 that her 55-year-old ex-boyfriend threw furniture around her house, broke her door frame and trim, pushed her and broke her cellphone. The total value of the damage was $350.
