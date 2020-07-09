Vandalism
Blount County
• Angela Monday, Mimosa Heights, Louisville, reported at 4:14 a.m. July 9 that two bricks were thrown through a house window. The estimated cost of the damaged property is $1,500.
Alcoa
• David A. Hayden, Country Meadows Lane, Maryville, reported at 11:44 p.m. July 8 that his 2019 Honda RGL was damaged while parked at Maryville Jewelers, 387 Hannum St., Alcoa. His vehicle’s right front door was struck by a wheel assembly that came off a boat trailer, which was being pulled by a truck traveling south on Calderwood Street.
