Vandalism
Alcoa
• William Cable, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, reported at 5:27 a.m. July 22 that during a two-day period in which he left his car in the parking lot of a restaurant, the upper part of his driver door had been pulled out. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. The estimated damage to the door is $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.