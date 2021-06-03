Vandalism
Maryville
• Felipe Muela, Goddard Avenue, Maryville, reported at 6:10 p.m. June 2 that someone vandalized his vehicle with rocks, causing more than $500 worth of damage. The vehicle had dents and peeling paint, and several rocks were near and around it, an incident report states.
