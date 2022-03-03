Vandalism
Blount County
• Gordon L. Collins, 77, Maryville, reported at 9:43 a.m. March 2 that someone cut a padlock from a gate on his property, as well as some barbed wire, and stole a metal post. The owner of a nearby construction site also reported that someone had stolen shingles from that site. Collins estimated that damages to his property stemming from the incident total $150.
