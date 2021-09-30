Vandalism
Blount County
• Dennis L. Robinson reported at 4:21 Sept. 28 that someone attempted to steal a part from his equipment. It was dissembled, and the damage was valued at $12,000.
Maryville
• Jared S. Poole and Emily A. Durham, Montvale Road, reported at 8:07 a.m. Sept. 29 that someone flattened multiple tires on each of their vehicles. Both vehicles were parked in the lot at their apartment complex, and there was no evidence the tires had been tampered with. The total value of the damage was $500.
