Vandalism
Alcoa
• Michael L. Whitlock reported at 8:55 a.m. Oct. 8 that someone vandalized the grass in front of his work office at 375 Fountain View Circle. A muddy truck was videoed in the parking lot that morning, and the license plate number was recorded.
• Ashley Quatay Jackson, Grant Townhouse Drive, reported at 1:38 a.m. Oct. 14 that someone had broken into her neighbor's vehicles. Nothing was reported stolen or damaged, but she said people have been siphoning gas from cars parked at her apartment complex.
Maryville
• Amerada Ashland Ragsdale, Knoxville, reported at 9:28 p.m. Oct. 13 that someone egged her car while it was parked at her apartment overnight. She said it was the second time in three months it had happened, the first time to her boyfriend's car.
