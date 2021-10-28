Vandalism
Alcoa
• Evelyn Gail Huffstetler reported at 3:09 p.m. Oct. 21 that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at East Tennessee Medical Group, although the report notes there is no evidence that the incident occurred there. She reported a dent in her driver's side door and scratches down that same.
• Victoria R. Sloan reported at 8:23 p.m. Oct. 27 that she believes someone intentionally cracked the windshield of her car while it was parked at Clayton Homes, 5000 Clayton Road.
Blount County
• Stephen K. Richardson reported at 12:26 p.m. Oct. 25 that someone slung rocks into his truck with their vehicle on Singleton Station Road, Louisville. The value of the damage was $500, and it is not yet determined if the incident was accidental or purposeful.
• Jeanith D. Smith, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 27 that someone ran off the road and hit her mailbox during the night. The mailbox will need to be replaced and the damage was valued at $100.
Maryville
• Hilda Matos, Ironwood Circle, reported at 5:08 Oct. 26 that it appeared someone had tampered with the deadbolt on the door to her residence, but didn't gain entry.
