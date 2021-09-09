Vandalism
Alcoa
• Hope Lea Thomas, North Wright Road, reported at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 3 that someone loosened the lug nuts or brake pads on her vehicle intentionally. She valued the damage at $30.
Blount County
• Sherrill G. Ketner, Blount Avenue, Maryville, reported at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 that someone damaged his vehicle's windshield with a BB gun. The damage is valued at $300.
• Leslie H. Burnett, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, reported at 12:47 p.m. Sept. 7 that someone vandalized all three of her vehicles. Unidentified symbols were carved into the paint of the vehicles, dents were in one of the vehicles and side-view mirrors were damaged on another. The total damage was valued at $2,300.
