Vandalism
Alcoa
• Harley N. Ingles reported at 6:11 p.m. Sept. 18 that someone broke into her friend's vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. The front passenger-side window was shattered and black smear marks were on the door. The total damage was about $200.
• Jeffrey Allen Moss reported at 8:17 a.m. Sept. 20 that someone vandalized the property he was doing work for, located on Proffitt Springs Road. Walls had been spray-painted and glass was busted on the back doors. The total damage was about $1,800.
• Xiuli Sun reported at 1:41 a.m. Sept. 23 that someone damaged her garage door at her residence on Aspen Glenn Drive.
Blount County
• Jennifer A. Brooks, Crye Road, Maryville, reported at 10:48 a.m. Sept. 21 that someone shot at her window in the kitchen while she was out of town. She found a bullet in the sink under the window. The damage was valued at $800.
• Harvey A. Green, Cedar Crest Lane, reported at 8:17 a.m. Sept. 21 that his vehicle caught fire and completely burned up and that the vehicle parked beside it also had sustained damage from the fire. The total value of the damage is $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.