Vandalism
Maryville
• Jeffery Allen Pass, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, reported at 5:59 a.m. Sept. 2 that the passenger rear window of his Saturn Vue was broken out. The damage is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. No items were found that could have been used to break the window and nothing was missing from the vehicle.
